Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity For July 16

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 37 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $538,191, and 26 are calls, amounting to $1,583,107.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3000.0 to $4500.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $3000.0 to $4500.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $66.7 $62.0 $62.0 $4140.00 $310.0K 5 0 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1287.0 $1268.8 $1277.58 $3000.00 $127.7K 0 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $595.7 $570.7 $588.0 $4000.00 $117.6K 42 0 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $547.6 $536.8 $542.0 $3820.00 $108.4K 2 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $543.8 $535.3 $535.3 $3840.00 $107.0K 0 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 46,767, with BKNG's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $4088.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4395.4.

An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4580. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4300. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4900. An analyst from Benchmark has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $4700. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $3497.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

