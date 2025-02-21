Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity For February 21

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 208 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 76 are puts, totaling $5,989,111, and 132 are calls, amounting to $10,539,329.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3510.0 and $7300.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $3510.0 to $7300.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2288.0 $2268.0 $2288.0 $7300.00 $2.2M 0 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $555.6 $530.6 $545.8 $6000.00 $545.8K 3 10 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1072.0 $1047.0 $1060.0 $4000.00 $424.0K 30 1 BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $43.4 $34.0 $34.0 $4715.00 $170.0K 60 50 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $245.6 $238.3 $238.3 $4870.00 $142.9K 0 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 573,527, with BKNG's price down by -0.26%, positioned at $5005.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5660.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

