Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity For August 14

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 59% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $534,854, and 33 were calls, valued at $6,801,996.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2800.0 to $5000.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $2800.0 to $5000.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $812.4 $812.0 $812.0 $3600.00 $4.1M 0 57 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $812.6 $803.0 $803.0 $3600.00 $401.5K 0 5 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $74.5 $56.4 $74.2 $3570.00 $371.0K 1 0 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $49.0 $38.6 $49.0 $4350.00 $210.7K 349 75 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $850.2 $844.5 $844.5 $2800.00 $168.9K 360 16

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 108,937, the price of BKNG is up by 0.15%, reaching $3573.16. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4193.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $3860. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4105. An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4200. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $4600.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

