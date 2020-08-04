Booking Holdings to cut up to 25% workforce as pandemic cripples travel

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bookings Holdings Inc BKNG.O said on Tuesday it plans to cut up to 25% of its workforce globally as it struggles to reduce costs amidst the coronavirus outbreak that has halted global travel.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

