US Markets
BKNG

Booking Holdings to cut up to 25% workforce as pandemic cripples travel

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Bookings Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it plans to cut up to 25% of its workforce globally as it struggles to reduce costs amidst the coronavirus outbreak that has halted global travel. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nL4N2F63GC

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bookings Holdings Inc BKNG.O said on Tuesday it plans to cut up to 25% of its workforce globally as it struggles to reduce costs amidst the coronavirus outbreak that has halted global travel.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular