Booking Holdings to buy Getaroom for $1.2 bln

Abhijith Ganapavaram
Kannaki Deka
Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc said on Friday it would buy Getaroom for about $1.2 billion to integrate the hotel room booking website into its discount travel reservation business Priceline.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O said on Friday it would buy Getaroom for about $1.2 billion to integrate the hotel room booking website into its discount travel reservation business Priceline.

The move comes ahead of an expected rise in travel into the United States during the holiday season after the country lifted travel restrictions slapped on much of the world when the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

Getaroom, currently owned by private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners, primarily serves leisure travelers within North America or those traveling to the continent.

Getaroom will remain headquartered in Dallas after the deal, Booking said.

