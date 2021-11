Nov 12 (Reuters) - Travel website Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O said on Friday it would buy hotel room booking website Getaroom for about $1.2 billion.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

