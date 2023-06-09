Booking Holdings Stock Up 30% Over Last Six Months. What's Next?

After a 30% growth over the last six months, at the current price of around $2671 per share, we believe Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), the world’s largest online travel agency that offers services from lodging to airline tickets to car rentals – is fairly priced in the near term. BKNG stock has increased from around $2042 to $2671 in the last six months, outperforming the broader indices, with the S&P growing about 8% over the same period. Booking Holdings has fully recovered from the difficult period caused by the pandemic in terms of revenues. However, its operating income of $450 million in Q1 2023 is still below pre-pandemic values ($556 million in 2019), although it improved compared to Q1 2022. In Q1 2023, the Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of about $20 billion which shows that there is the potential to increase EPS in the coming quarters.

The online travel agency’s revenues grew 40% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $3.8 billion, driven by a 44% y-o-y increase in gross bookings to $39 billion. Room nights booked increased 38% from the prior-year quarter, rental car days were up 23% y-o-y, and airline tickets booked jumped 73% y-o-y in Q1. Further, BKNG’s adjusted EBITDA was up 89% y-o-y to $586 million but came in below the consensus estimate of $627 million. Also, its earnings per share came in at $7.00 compared to a loss of $17.10 in Q1 2022. Last year in 2022, Q1 was severely impacted by the Omicron Covid-19 variant and Q2 2022 saw a strong rebound from Omicron-impacted Q1 2022.

Going forward, BKNG expects Q2 2023 room night growth to be up mid-single digits y-o-y. In addition, BKNG’s fixed expenses in Q2 will grow about 25% y-o-y due to higher personnel and related expenses, indirect taxes, and IT expense. For the full-year 2023, the company expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to expand by a couple of percentage points versus 2022.

We forecast Booking Holdings’ revenues to be $20.6 billion for the fiscal year 2023, up 21% y-o-y. Looking at the bottom line, we now forecast EPS at $138.17. Given the changes to our revenues and earnings forecast, we have revised our Booking Holdings’ Valuation to about $2722 per share, based on $138.17 expected EPS and a 19.7x P/E multiple for the fiscal year 2023 – almost in line with the current market price.

Returns Jun 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] BKNG Return 6% 33% 82% S&P 500 Return 2% 11% 91% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 3% 13% 255%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 6/6/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

