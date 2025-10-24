Booking Holdings Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 28.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.71 billion, suggesting growth of 9.01% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $95.97 per share, indicating growth of 14.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has increased 0.3% in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 19.22%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note for BKNG

Booking Holdings entered the third quarter of 2025 facing tougher year-over-year comparisons, particularly in August and September, while management acknowledged steady travel demand trends through July. The company guided third-quarter room night growth to 3.5% to 5.5%, suggesting a deceleration from the 8% growth achieved in the second quarter.



Management indicated that gross bookings were expected to grow 8% to 10% in the third quarter, with approximately two percentage points of the increase driven by stronger flight ticket demand. This growth in the flights vertical is likely to have benefited from two significant partnerships announced during the period. In late August, the company announced a landmark partnership agreement with Ryanair, allowing customers across Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, and Agoda to access Ryanair flights across the airline's network of more than 235 destinations with full price transparency.



Revenue growth guidance for the third quarter is pinned at 7% to 9%, lower than gross bookings growth due to a higher mix of flight bookings and increased merchandising contra-revenues. The company expected constant currency accommodation average daily rates to decline slightly year over year, impacted by regional mix shifts.



From a profitability perspective, management projected third-quarter adjusted EBITDA between $3.9 billion and $4 billion, representing 9% growth at the high end, with margins expected to remain similar to the prior year. Marketing leverage was anticipated to be offset by the timing of merchandising spend and increased sales and other expenses, some of which related to payment costs.



Regionally, Asia maintained strong momentum as the company's fastest-growing market, while the United States continued as the slowest-growing region, with consumers showing shorter booking windows and length of stay. Management also noted an approximately 1% impact on global growth in June from geopolitical events in the Middle East.



Strategic initiatives are expected to drive results, including continued expansion of alternative accommodations, growth in the Genius loyalty program, advancement of the Connected Trip vision with transactions growing over 30% year over year in the second quarter, and accelerated deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities. The company's Transformation Program was anticipated to deliver approximately $45 million in quarterly savings.



Foreign exchange headwinds moderated, with management estimating that changes in FX would have positively impacted third-quarter reported growth rates by approximately four percentage points. Overall, the quarter is likely to have reflected the company's ability to navigate tougher comparisons while investing in long-term growth drivers amid an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.

What Our Model Says for BKNG Stock

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Booking Holdings currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

