Booking Holdings says room occupancy fell 10% last week

March 8 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings BKNG.O said on Tuesday room nights, which is the number of rooms occupied on a given night, were down about 10% last week, compared to their 2019 levels, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on travel.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.