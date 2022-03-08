US Markets
Booking Holdings says room occupancy fell 10% last week

Kannaki Deka Reuters
Online travel agency Booking Holdings said on Tuesday room nights, which is the number of rooms occupied on a given night, were down about 10% last week, compared to their 2019 levels, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on travel.

