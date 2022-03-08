US Markets
Booking Holdings says room occupancy fall as Ukraine war weighs

Kannaki Deka Reuters
March 8 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings BKNG.O said on Tuesday room nights - the number of rooms occupied on a given night - were down about 10% last week, compared to their 2019 levels, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine begins to weigh on travel.

"The recent softening of room night trends was driven by Eastern Europe, primarily Russia," Booking said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3I5ABhD)

As of last year, the company's website, Booking.com, offered reservation services for about 2.4 million properties in over 220 countries.

Booking, which suspended its operations in Russia last week, said room nights in February were about in line with 2019 levels.

However, the company maintained its guidance for the first quarter and the full year.

