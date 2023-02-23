US Markets
BKNG

Booking Holdings says quarterly revenue up 36% on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 23, 2023 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by Doyinsola Oladipo for Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote, change in share price, revenue expectations

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O reported a 36% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, aided by strong travel demand.

The Booking.com and KAYAK operator's revenue rose to $4 billion for the quarter, exceeding Wall Street's estimates for $3.89 billion in revenue, according to Refinitivdata.

Gross bookings for the quarter rose 44% from the year-ago period to $27.3 billion, the company said.

"We are encouraged by the continued strength and resiliency of demand from travelers last year and into the new year, which we believe speaks to our consumers’ strong desire to use our platforms when booking their travel," said Glenn Fogel, Booking's chief executive officer.

Shares fell 0.8% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York)

((Doyinsola.Oladipo@thomsonreuters.com; +18623846440;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.