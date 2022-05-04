Booking Holdings revenue rises as leisure travel demand returns

Adds details from release, share movement

May 4 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by a recovery in demand for leisure travel as COVID-19 curbs ease, sending its shares up 7.5% after the bell.

Revenue rose to $2.69 billion in the three months ended March 31, from $1.14 billion last year.

Leisure travel saw an uptick as customers around the world resumed their travel plans, which had been affected due to the pandemic, despite a rise in costs and prices.

The Norwalk Connecticut-based company recorded a net loss of $700 million, or $17.10 per share, in the reported quarter, compared with a loss of $55 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Gross travel bookings almost doubled to $27.3 billion in the quarter, from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((nilanjana.basu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.