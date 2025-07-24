Booking Holdings to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 29.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.55 billion, suggesting growth of 11.73% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $50.46 per share, indicating growth of 20.43% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has increased 0.8% in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 18.6%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note for BKNG

Booking Holdings entered the second quarter of 2025 with exceptional momentum following a record-breaking first quarter that achieved 319 million room nights, the highest ever for a single quarter. This strong foundation positioned the travel giant favorably for sustained growth throughout the second quarter, supported by several strategic initiatives and favorable market dynamics.



The quarter was particularly notable for significant advancements in AI capabilities across the platform. KAYAK launched KAYAK.ai in May, an innovative AI-powered travel platform combining OpenAI's technology with KAYAK's extensive travel intelligence. This development aligned with the company's broader Connected Trip vision and represented a major milestone in personalizing the travel experience. The appointment of Yaron Zeidman as KAYAK's new CTO further strengthened AI leadership, focusing on advancing personalization across 400+ global product and engineering teams.



Booking.com's alternative accommodations segment continued gaining traction during the second quarter, building on the impressive 12% growth rate established in the first quarter. The segment is expected to have benefited from ongoing shifts toward unique travel experiences and longer-stay bookings, particularly among remote workers and digital nomads. This strategic focus on expanding the higher-margin segment is likely to have contributed meaningfully to revenue growth and profitability improvements throughout the quarter.



International expansion gained additional momentum during the second quarter, particularly in high-growth Asian markets where the Agoda platform demonstrated strong performance. The company's geographical diversification strategy is expected to have proved valuable as travelers adapted destination preferences, with the global network of partner suppliers serving as a key competitive advantage in capturing growth opportunities across emerging markets.



Enhanced cross-brand collaboration initiatives featured prominently during the second quarter, including the joint launch of the Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America list by OpenTable and KAYAK in July. This collaboration demonstrated the company's ability to leverage platform synergies to create compelling content driving booking decisions. OpenTable's Concierge AI-powered assistant launch further enhanced the dining reservation experience, while KAYAK's restaurant hotel filter expansion reflected growing consumer demand for food-focused travel.



Marketing efficiency improvements are likely to have supported profitability during the second quarter, as the company continued optimizing customer acquisition strategies through AI-driven targeting capabilities. The direct booking channel growth that outpaced paid marketing channels in the first quarter is expected to have sustained through the second quarter, contributing to improved margins. The Genius loyalty program's expansion beyond accommodations into other travel verticals created additional customer retention benefits and increased booking frequency among higher-tier members.

What Our Model Says for BKNG Stock

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Booking Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

