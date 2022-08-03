Booking Holdings quarterly revenue rises on strong travel demand

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O posted an increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a surge in bookings amid a strong summer travel demand delivered a faster-than-expected recovery.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $4.29 billion from $2.16 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.