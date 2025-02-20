News & Insights

Booking Holdings Q4 Profit Surges

February 20, 2025 — 05:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), Thursday announced fourth quarter financial results, revealing profit of $1.068 billion or $31.95 a share compared to $222 million or $6.28 a share last year.

Adjusted income totaled $1.389 billion or $41.55 a share versus $1.128 billion or $32 a share in the prior year.

Total revenues rose to $5.471 billion from $4.784 billion in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
