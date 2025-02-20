Booking Holdings Q4 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), Thursday announced fourth quarter financial results, revealing profit of $1.068 billion or $31.95 a share compared to $222 million or $6.28 a share last year.

Adjusted income totaled $1.389 billion or $41.55 a share versus $1.128 billion or $32 a share in the prior year.

Total revenues rose to $5.471 billion from $4.784 billion in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.