Markets
BKNG

Booking Holdings Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Down 50%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Online travel and related services provider Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG, PCLN) on Wednesday posted net loss of $55 million or $1.34 per share, compared to net loss of $699 million or $17.01 per share in the previous-year quarter.

The 2021 results included net gains on marketable equity securities of $32 million while the year-ago results include net losses on marketable equity securities of $307 million.

Excluding certain items, net loss was $215 million or $5.26 per share, compared to net income of $156 million or $3.77 per share in the same period last year.

On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report net loss of $5.87 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

Total revenues for the quarter fell 50 percent to $1.14 billion from $2.28 billion a year ago while analysts were expecting revenues of $1.17 billion for the three-month period.

Gross travel bookings for the quarter were down 4 percent to $11.9 billion from $12.4 billion in the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular