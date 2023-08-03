News & Insights

US Markets
BKNG

Booking Holdings profit beats estimates as travel demand defies inflation

August 03, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by Priyamvada C and Ananta Agarwal for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings BKNG.O beat Wall Street targets for second-quarter profit on Thursday as pent-up demand for travel outweighed concerns around high inflation, sending the online travel agency's shares up 3.88% after hours.

For the past few quarters, the lifting of pandemic curbs has fueled domestic and international travel in a boost to hotel operators such as Marriott InternationalMAR.O and Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N.

Room nights booked for the quarter ended June rose 9% from last year, Booking said. Gross travel bookings, which refers to the total dollar value of all the travel services booked by customers, jumped 15%.

"We have seen these strong trends continue into July, and we are currently preparing for what we expect to be a record summer travel season in the third quarter," said CEO Glenn Fogel in a statement.

The company's revenues rose 27% to $5.46 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $5.17 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The higher revenues more than offset increases in marketing and labor costs.

Booking posted a per-share adjusted profit of $37.62, far above expectations of $28.90 per share,

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
MAR
HLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.