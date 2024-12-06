News & Insights

Stocks
BKNG

Booking Holdings price target raised to $6,000 from $5,500 at Oppenheimer

December 06, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $6,000 from $5,500 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The stock is up 25% in the last 60 days on the company’s solid Q3 EBITDA beat and Q4 night guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees Booking as having the best near-term financial visibility within online travel on nights growing high-single-digits and margins expanding from larger direct-traffic mix and optimizing overhead costs. Opco believes Booking will sustain its current multiple through consistent nights growth, margin expansion, and lower “Google risk.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.