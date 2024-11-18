News & Insights

Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,600 from $4,580 at Tigress Financial

November 18, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Tigress Financial raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,600 from $4,580 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. Booking continues to benefit from strong consumer spending on travel, and the ongoing integration and leverage of generative artificial intelligence functionality will drive further growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company continues to leverage AI-powered features for enhanced and smarter travel planning, driving record gross bookings and revenue.

Read More on BKNG:

