Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,600 from $4,580 at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,600 from $4,580 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. Booking continues to benefit from strong consumer spending on travel, and the ongoing integration and leverage of generative artificial intelligence functionality will drive further growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company continues to leverage AI-powered features for enhanced and smarter travel planning, driving record gross bookings and revenue.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.