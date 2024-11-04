Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,500 from $4,100 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,500 from $4,100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. With room night growth and gross bookings reaccelerating, Q3 travel trends continuing into October, and margins expanding, Citi is incrementally positive on shares of Booking, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company remains its top pick across the online travel sector.

