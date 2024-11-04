News & Insights

Stocks
BKNG

Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,500 from $4,100 at Citi

November 04, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,500 from $4,100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. With room night growth and gross bookings reaccelerating, Q3 travel trends continuing into October, and margins expanding, Citi is incrementally positive on shares of Booking, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company remains its top pick across the online travel sector.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.