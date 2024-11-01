Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,200 from $4,900 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,200 from $4,900 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the company is seeing “great” global growth.
