Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,200 from $4,900 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,200 from $4,900 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the company is seeing “great” global growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.