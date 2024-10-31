Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,155 from $4,205 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,155 from $4,205 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s higher results for the second half of the year amid improving outlook and a rebound in Europe business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Booking also has multiple levers to unlock profitability, including marketing spend leverage, direct bookings mix, and increased merchant mix, the firm added.

