News & Insights

Stocks
BKNG

Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,155 from $4,205 at BMO Capital

October 31, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,155 from $4,205 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s higher results for the second half of the year amid improving outlook and a rebound in Europe business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Booking also has multiple levers to unlock profitability, including marketing spend leverage, direct bookings mix, and increased merchant mix, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.