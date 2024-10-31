News & Insights

Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,100 from $4,500 at Barclays

October 31, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Barclays analyst Trevor Young raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,100 from $4,500 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “broad-based beat” with guidance ahead of estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the print should be well received, even with high buy-side expectations coming in to the print. Bookings sales and margin are moving in the right direction for Q4 and should help near-term stock momentum to continue, contends Barclays.

