Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,100 from $4,500 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Trevor Young raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,100 from $4,500 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “broad-based beat” with guidance ahead of estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the print should be well received, even with high buy-side expectations coming in to the print. Bookings sales and margin are moving in the right direction for Q4 and should help near-term stock momentum to continue, contends Barclays.

