Booking Holdings price target raised to $4,700 from $4,100 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $4,700 from $4,100 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm is encouraged on macro Europe shoulder season lodging trends and Booking-specific initiatives in Connected Trip and alternative accommodations, though it also sees Q3 as being a potentially tough comp in Europe, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.