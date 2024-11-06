Booking Holdings price target raised to $4,700 from $4,100 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $4,700 from $4,100 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm is encouraged on macro Europe shoulder season lodging trends and Booking-specific initiatives in Connected Trip and alternative accommodations, though it also sees Q3 as being a potentially tough comp in Europe, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
