News & Insights

Stocks
BKNG

Booking Holdings price target raised to $4,448 from $3,950 at BofA

October 25, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $4,448 from $3,950 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Given Q3 data and historical beats, the firm thinks the Street expects Q3 bookings to come in above the high end of the company’s 2%-4% growth outlook, with EBITDA also ahead, and thinks travel improvement in Europe since July is positive.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.