Booking Holdings price target raised to $4,448 from $3,950 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $4,448 from $3,950 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Given Q3 data and historical beats, the firm thinks the Street expects Q3 bookings to come in above the high end of the company’s 2%-4% growth outlook, with EBITDA also ahead, and thinks travel improvement in Europe since July is positive.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.