Booking Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 17%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $290,383, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $546,760.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3580.0 and $5300.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3580.0 to $5300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $34.0 $29.5 $29.5 $4355.00 $147.5K 10 106 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $976.3 $960.7 $976.3 $3580.00 $97.6K 1 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $46.9 $39.0 $39.0 $4335.00 $74.1K 25 25 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $55.0 $47.3 $55.0 $4335.00 $66.0K 25 96 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $635.1 $625.5 $635.1 $4150.00 $63.5K 1 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings With a trading volume of 21,280, the price of BKNG is up by 0.07%, reaching $4366.65. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4030.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $4500. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $3590. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $3590. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $4173.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Booking Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.