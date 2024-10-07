Booking Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $156,650, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $299,493.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3900.0 to $4350.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 24.71 with a total volume of 10.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $3900.0 to $4350.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $140.0 $130.3 $140.0 $4070.00 $140.0K 21 0 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $305.5 $285.6 $294.83 $4150.00 $58.9K 69 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $223.1 $213.0 $213.0 $4000.00 $42.6K 9 2 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $413.1 $334.2 $385.5 $4000.00 $38.5K 14 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $296.0 $283.4 $296.0 $4350.00 $29.6K 6 4

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Booking Holdings With a trading volume of 9,439, the price of BKNG is up by 0.32%, reaching $4201.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $3590.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $3590. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $3590.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

