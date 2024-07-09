Booking Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $107,200 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $220,095.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3600.0 to $4250.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Booking Holdings stands at 106.2, with a total volume reaching 20.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Booking Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $3600.0 to $4250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $90.0 $86.1 $90.0 $3915.00 $63.0K 14 0 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $86.4 $71.3 $77.05 $3915.00 $53.9K 14 14 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $480.0 $469.5 $469.5 $3600.00 $46.9K 36 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $390.0 $381.2 $390.0 $4250.00 $39.0K 463 1 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $388.0 $378.6 $388.0 $4250.00 $38.8K 463 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Booking Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 7,229, the BKNG's price is up by 0.33%, now at $3997.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

