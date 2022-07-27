Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Booking Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$3.2b ÷ (US$22b - US$7.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Booking Holdings has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:BKNG Return on Capital Employed July 27th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Booking Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 21% in that same period. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. But we have to give it to Booking Holdings because the returns on the capital it is employing are still high in relative terms.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 33% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than21% because total capital employed would be higher.The 21% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 33% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Booking Holdings isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 11% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Booking Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

