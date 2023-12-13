Booking Holdings Names Ewout Steenbergen CFO

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), a travel and restaurant online reservation company, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Ewout Steenbergen as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective March 15, 2024.

Steenbergen succeeds David Goulden who is retiring after spending six years with the company.

Previously, Ewout Steenbergen was the finance chief of S&P Global.

In pre-market activity, Booking Holdings shares are trading at $3410, up 0.22% on the Nasdaq.

