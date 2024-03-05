Booking Holdings' KAYAK Launches Suite Of AI-Powered Tools

(RTTNews) - Travel search engine KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (BKNG), announced the launch of a new suite of AI products to help make travel planning decisions faster, easier and more intuitive.

The new products are the result of extensive training of ChatGPT's AI model on KAYAK's proprietary database of billions of consumer travel queries, it said.

KAYAK PriceCheck is a new patent-pending price comparison tool. Those with KAYAK's app can upload a screenshot of a flight itinerary from any site, and KAYAK will quickly check hundreds of sites to verify they're getting a great price.

The company is also unveiling Ask KAYAK, its latest AI-driven innovation, which is designed to improve and personalize the search experience. Ask KAYAK lets travelers use simple text entries to search and refine their results.

KAYAK is also introducing various other ways to make travel planning easier. These include 'Check the scores', which gives travelers greater confidence when booking a flight by rating providers against a set of quality factors. Scores are for Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) only.

Further, they can compare ticket options.

