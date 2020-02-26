Booking Holdings Issues Q1 Outlook On Continued Negative Impact Of Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) said, for the first-quarter, the company projects; non-GAAP net income per share of $9.05 to $9.65. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $11.74. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-quarter, year-over-year decline in revenues is anticipated to be in a range of 9% to 5%. In constant currency, decline in revenues are projected in a range of 7% to 3%. Year-over-year decline in total gross travel bookings (constant currency) is estimated in a range of 13% to 8%. The company noted that the guidance ranges are wider than typically provided given the high level of uncertainty in forecasting the coronavirus impact.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP net income per share was $23.30, a 4% increase compared to the prior year. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $22.04, for the quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $1.0 billion, a 6% decrease from prior year.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $3.3 billion, a 4% increase from the prior year (approximately 5% on a constant-currency basis). Analysts expected revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.

Fourth quarter gross travel bookings were $20.7 billion, an increase of 6% over a year ago (approximately 7% on a constant-currency basis). Room nights booked increased 12% over a year ago.

Shares of Booking Holdings were down 2% after hours.

