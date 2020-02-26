Markets
BKNG

Booking Holdings Issues Q1 Outlook On Continued Negative Impact Of Coronavirus

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) said, for the first-quarter, the company projects; non-GAAP net income per share of $9.05 to $9.65. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $11.74. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-quarter, year-over-year decline in revenues is anticipated to be in a range of 9% to 5%. In constant currency, decline in revenues are projected in a range of 7% to 3%. Year-over-year decline in total gross travel bookings (constant currency) is estimated in a range of 13% to 8%. The company noted that the guidance ranges are wider than typically provided given the high level of uncertainty in forecasting the coronavirus impact.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP net income per share was $23.30, a 4% increase compared to the prior year. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $22.04, for the quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $1.0 billion, a 6% decrease from prior year.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $3.3 billion, a 4% increase from the prior year (approximately 5% on a constant-currency basis). Analysts expected revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.

Fourth quarter gross travel bookings were $20.7 billion, an increase of 6% over a year ago (approximately 7% on a constant-currency basis). Room nights booked increased 12% over a year ago.

Shares of Booking Holdings were down 2% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular