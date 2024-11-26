Booking Holdings initiated with an Outperform at Baird

Baird initiated coverage of Booking Holdings (BKNG) with an Outperform rating and $5,850 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BKNG:
- OpenAI spoke to Redfin, Eventbrite about search product, The Information says
- Booking Stock (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits $5000 – Will the Bullish Momentum Continue?
- Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,600 from $4,580 at Tigress Financial
- Booking to implement organizational changes, including workforce reduction
- Booking Holdings price target raised to $4,700 from $4,100 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.