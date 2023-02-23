Booking Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.23 billion, or $31.92 per share. This compares with $0.62 billion, or $14.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $957 million or $24.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $22.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.9% to $4.05 billion from $2.98 billion last year.

Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.23 Bln. vs. $0.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $31.92 vs. $14.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $22.24 -Revenue (Q4): $4.05 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.