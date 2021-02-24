Booking Holdings Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG):

-Earnings: -$0.17 billion in Q4 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.02 in Q4 vs. $27.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$23 million or -$0.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.28 per share -Revenue: $1.24 billion in Q4 vs. $3.34 billion in the same period last year.

