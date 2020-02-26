Booking Holdings Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.17 billion, or $27.75 per share. This compares with $0.65 billion, or $13.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 billion or $23.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $22.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $3.34 billion from $3.21 billion last year.

Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.98 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $23.30 vs. $22.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $22.04 -Revenue (Q4): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.

