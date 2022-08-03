Booking Holdings Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG):

Earnings: $857 million in Q2 vs. -$167 million in the same period last year. EPS: $21.07 in Q2 vs. -$4.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $776 million or $19.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $17.56 per share Revenue: $4.29 billion in Q2 vs. $2.16 billion in the same period last year.

