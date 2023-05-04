Booking Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG):

Earnings: $266 million in Q1 vs. -$700 million in the same period last year. EPS: $7.00 in Q1 vs. -$17.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $440 million or $11.60 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $10.61 per share Revenue: $3.78 billion in Q1 vs. $2.70 billion in the same period last year.

