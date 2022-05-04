Booking Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG):

Earnings: -$700 million in Q1 vs. -$55 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$17.10 in Q1 vs. -$1.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161 million or $3.90 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.90 per share Revenue: $2.70 billion in Q1 vs. $1.14 billion in the same period last year.

