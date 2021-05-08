Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) First-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.6% to US$2,327 in the past week. Revenues of US$1.1b arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$1.34, an impressive 82% smaller than what broker models predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BKNG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Following the latest results, Booking Holdings' 27 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$9.35b in 2021. This would be a major 66% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 84% to US$31.66. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$36.14 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$2,519, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Booking Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$3,000 and the most bearish at US$1,890 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Booking Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Booking Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 96% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.6% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 23% annually. Not only are Booking Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Booking Holdings. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$2,519, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Booking Holdings analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Booking Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

