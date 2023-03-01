Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Booking Holdings (BKNG)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $2548.89 in the previous session. Booking Holdings has gained 25.2% since the start of the year compared to the 4.5% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 9.9% return for the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 23, 2023, Booking Holdings reported EPS of $24.74 versus consensus estimate of $20.97 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.98%.

For the current fiscal year, Booking Holdings is expected to post earnings of $125.49 per share on $19.7 billion in revenues. This represents a 25.7% change in EPS on a 15.29% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $152.01 per share on $21.91 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 21.13% and 11.19%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Booking Holdings may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Booking Holdings has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 20.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 22X versus its peer group's average of 15X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Booking Holdings fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Booking Holdings shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does BKNG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BKNG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI). MELI has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. MercadoLibre, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 54.03%, and for the current fiscal year, MELI is expected to post earnings of $14.61 per share on revenue of $12.69 billion.

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. have gained 3.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 83.49X and a P/CF of 69.33X.

The Internet - Commerce industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BKNG and MELI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.