Booking Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (PCLN) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.748 billion, or $84.41 per share. This compares with $2.517 billion, or $74.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $9.008 billion from $7.994 billion last year.

Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.748 Bln. vs. $2.517 Bln. last year. -EPS: $84.41 vs. $74.34 last year. -Revenue: $9.008 Bln vs. $7.994 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.