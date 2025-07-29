Booking Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $895 million, or $27.43 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $44.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 billion or $55.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $50.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $6.79 billion from $5.86 billion last year.

Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

