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Booking Holdings Inc. Q2 Income Rises

August 04, 2026 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (PCLN) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.950 billion, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $895 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.958 billion or $2.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $7.352 billion from $6.798 billion last year.

Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.950 Bln. vs. $895 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.53 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $7.352 Bln vs. $6.798 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 4 % To 6 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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