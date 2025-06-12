Markets
Booking Holdings Extends Booking.com Partnership With Etraveli Group For 8 More Years

June 12, 2025 — 09:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings, Inc. (BKNG) announced Thursday an eight-year extension of Booking.com's existing and long-standing commercial partnership with Sweden-based a technology provider for flights, Etraveli Group, building on collaboration first established in 2019.

This move reflects both companies' ambition to deliver more ease, choice, and value to travelers and partners worldwide.

This renewed commitment will further strengthen and accelerate Booking.com's efforts to build a seamless, scalable global flights offering, which is live in 57 countries.

Booking Holdings is a provider of online travel and related services to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK and OpenTable.

