BOOKING HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $BKNG Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOOKING HOLDINGS ($BKNG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $41.55 per share, beating estimates of $36.72 by $4.83. The company also reported revenue of $5,471,000,000, beating estimates of $5,284,308,798 by $186,691,202.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

BOOKING HOLDINGS insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 270 shares for an estimated $1,266,930.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 740 institutional investors add shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 838 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOOKING HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/17.

