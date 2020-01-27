Booking Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BKNG

In trading on Monday, shares of Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1915.14, changing hands as low as $1868.04 per share. Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $1640.535 per share, with $2094 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1909.28. The BKNG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

