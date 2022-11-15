Booking Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BKNG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $2036.45, changing hands as high as $2057.14 per share. Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $1616.85 per share, with $2715.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2055.35. The BKNG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

