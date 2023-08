Booking Holdings boosts forecast as travel demand defies inflation

Updates with forecast and share movement

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings BKNG.O on Thursday raised its forecast for third-quarter gross bookings as pent-up demand for travel outweighed rising costs and concerns around an uncertain economy, sending its shares up 10.25% in extended trading.

It now expects gross bookings, which refers to the total dollar value of all travel services booked by customers, to grow slightly more than 20%, up from previous expectations of low-teens growth.

The company also estimates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will be 20% higher than last year.

For the past few quarters, the lifting of pandemic curbs has benefited hotel operators such as Marriott InternationalMAR.O and Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N.

But domestic travel demand in the U.S. appears to be softening and companies with more exposure there, such as AirbnbABNB.O, are losing business as more customers opt for vacations abroad.

Booking, whose biggest market is Europe, has fared better, beating Wall Street targets for second-quarter profit.

Room nights booked for the quarter ended June rose 9% from last year, while gross travel bookings jumped 15%.

"We have seen these strong trends continue into July, and we are currently preparing for what we expect to be a record summer travel season in the third quarter," said CEO Glenn Fogel in a statement.

In July, bookings in Asia were up 45% year-on-year, driving most of the growth, whereas the U.S. was up mid-single digits.

Booking's revenues rose 27% to $5.46 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $5.17 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The higher revenues more than offset increases in marketing and labor costs.

Booking posted a per-share adjusted profit of $37.62, far above expectations of $28.90 per share.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.