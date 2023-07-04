Booking Holdings (BKNG) Unveils Wholesale Distribution Platform

Booking Holdings BKNG is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its footprint in the online travel booking space on the back of its innovative solutions.



The recent unveiling of a wholesale distribution platform by its subsidiary Agoda bears testament to the same.



Notably, the wholesale distribution platform allows hotel chains to choose which suppliers access their inventory by providing them with a dashboard that helps in tracking where their rates are being shared.



Further, this platform is designed to simplify the complex process of hotel distribution as it enables sales monitoring, rate control analysis, partner-specific campaigns and seamless onboarding.



Additionally, the platform offers real-time visibility into booking sources and volumes.



All these features will help hotel chains to have control over their distribution channels and inventory consumption, which, in turn, will allow them to adjust prices dynamically.



We believe the latest move will likely drive Agoda’s momentum among various hotel chains and bolster the hotel partner base of the company.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Booking Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

Expanding Solution Offerings

The launch of the wholesale distribution platform is in sync with Booking Holdings’ growing efforts to expand its offerings



Another subsidiary of Booking Holdings, Priceline, recently launched Trip Intelligence, which comprises 40 booking tools and site enhancements. With Trip Intelligence, Priceline strives to offer smart ways of booking a trip.



Additionally, Booking.com launched AI Trip Planner in beta for selected travelers based in the United States who are listed on the company’s app. The tool utilizes machine learning models and large language models from Open AI's chat GPT to provide a conversational travel booking experience to customers.



We believe all these endeavors are likely to aid the performance of Booking Holdings in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $20.35 billion, implying growth of 19.01% from the 2022 reported figure.



The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $136.88 per share, indicating growth of 37.1% year over year.



Also, an expanding solutions portfolio positions the company well to capitalize on the growth prospects present in the online travel booking market.



Per a report presented by Grand View Research, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2030.



Notably, BKNG has gained 36.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s rally of 31.1%.

